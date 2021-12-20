Robinson (LON:RBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.00

Robinson plc (LON:RBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 75.15 ($0.99), with a volume of 40401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.49.

About Robinson (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

