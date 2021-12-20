Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Tops $0.0651 on Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.08250067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 0.99722523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00074458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.