Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 12899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $647.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.16.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.