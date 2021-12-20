ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $9.51 million and $1.20 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00190135 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

