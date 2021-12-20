RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 1%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.80. 210,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 186,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 118,288 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.