RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $48,370.14 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $123.03 million and $66,502.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $48,370.14 or 0.99957174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

