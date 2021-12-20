Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

RBSFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

