Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares fell 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.11. 17,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 801,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $982.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
