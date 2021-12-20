Ryo Currency Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.45 million and $3,023.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,538.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.30 or 0.08303274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00317193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00901627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072751 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00404475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00255724 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.