SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $17,913.38 and $14.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028614 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.