SafeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,934.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $8,934.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,063.67 or 0.99568261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00269325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00402808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00148617 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001879 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

