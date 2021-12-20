Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $28.17 on Monday. Safran has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

