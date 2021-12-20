Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.16. 46,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,913. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

