salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 17.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total transaction of $5,183,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,463. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

