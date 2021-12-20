salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,817 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $167,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $218,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,827 shares of company stock valued at $149,614,734. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,463. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average of $264.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

