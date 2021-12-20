SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Up 57.9%

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) rose 57.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 330,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 304,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

