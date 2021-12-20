Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Down 5.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $534.79 and last traded at $534.79. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SARTF shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $606.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

