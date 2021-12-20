Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.40

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €57.40 ($64.49) and last traded at €57.50 ($64.61), with a volume of 31721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €57.30 ($64.38).

The company has a market capitalization of $623.98 million and a P/E ratio of 52.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.30 and its 200 day moving average is €48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Schaltbau (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaltbau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaltbau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.