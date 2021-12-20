Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,217. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

