ScPrime Trading Up 49.2% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and approximately $139,717.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,286 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

