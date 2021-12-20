Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SEA by 52.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 24.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 23.2% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $212.80 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.