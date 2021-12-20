Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Trading Down 5.6%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 223,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 297,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Seadrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

