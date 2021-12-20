Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Seaport Global Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Acquisition II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Seaport Global Acquisition II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGIIU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

