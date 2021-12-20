Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $11.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

