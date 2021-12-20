Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

PHX opened at $2.17 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 23,610 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $421,185. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

