Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.06 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $661.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

