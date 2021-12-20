Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,822 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,567,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 114,574 shares of company stock worth $10,581,268. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SXT opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.32.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
