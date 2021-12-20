Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $83.01 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,744,839,538 coins and its circulating supply is 6,142,962,540 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

