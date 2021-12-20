SentinelOne Inc’s (NYSE:S) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

SentinelOne’s (NYSE:S) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. SentinelOne had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of S opened at $47.97 on Monday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,750 shares of company stock worth $8,184,025 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

