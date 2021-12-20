Sessia Price Tops $0.0356 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $322,289.95 and $18,741.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

