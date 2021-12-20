Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

COP opened at $68.61 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

