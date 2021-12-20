Sfmg LLC Buys 12,661 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $16,416,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

