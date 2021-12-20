Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 27th

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHQAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.