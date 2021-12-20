SHIELD Price Tops $0.0003 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $149,813.19 and approximately $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,727.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.35 or 0.08267018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00317116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.88 or 0.00898629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072592 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.00404558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00255624 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.