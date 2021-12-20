Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00008554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $967,791.39 and $8,097.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.86 or 0.08295950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,180.93 or 0.99878623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00074248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

