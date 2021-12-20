Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) shares were down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1,649.58 and last traded at C$1,662.21. Approximately 144,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 167,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,705.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,173.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,875.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,841.61. The stock has a market cap of C$188.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

