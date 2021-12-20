Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Increases By 18.6%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $201,500,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. 8,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

