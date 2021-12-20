Short Interest in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Rises By 18.8%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 692,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:BTX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. 42,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,217. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $80.67.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.
