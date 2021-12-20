Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declines By 18.5%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

CRHKY stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

