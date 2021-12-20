Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Increases By 18.5%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $2,549,750.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

