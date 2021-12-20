Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Grows By 18.5%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EA traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $127.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,902. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 599,859 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,644 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 59,613 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.