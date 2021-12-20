Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Rises By 27.2%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.56. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

