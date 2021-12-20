Short Interest in G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Declines By 26.4%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAPA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $918,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $756,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,061. G&P Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

