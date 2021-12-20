Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Grows By 19.1%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 780,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

