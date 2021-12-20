Short Interest in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Decreases By 26.2%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 555,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 70.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMP traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $994.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

