Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.69 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

