Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Critical Contrast

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroPace and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroPace currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.18%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 295.68%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.86 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 29.11 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

