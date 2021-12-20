Smart MFG Market Capitalization Hits $26.35 Million (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $26.35 million and $63,939.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 310,735,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

