Smartshare Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,062.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $325,173.02 and approximately $29,062.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

