SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $287,075.76 and $29.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars.

